Sumit Nagal Shines in Dramatic Delhi Open Start
India's Sumit Nagal secured a victory over Spain's David Sanchis at the Delhi Open, while top seed Dane Sweeny was upset by Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev. Kazakhstani and Japanese players progressed in their matches, ensuring a thrilling tournament opener with unexpected turns and notable performances.
India's top-ranked singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal, launched his Delhi Open campaign triumphantly defeating Spain's David Jorda Sanchis in straight sets on Tuesday.
Amidst the day's competitions, Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev stirred the tournament by toppling top-seeded Dane Sweeny from Australia, marking a significant upset.
Despite a promising start, Australia's Sweeny fell in the opening round, while Japan's Rei Sakamoto and Great Britain's Jay Clarke advanced to the next stages, adding to the event's competitive spirit and unexpected outcomes.
