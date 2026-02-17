Left Menu

Ex-Captains Rally for Justice and Care for Imran Khan

Fourteen former international cricket captains, including India's Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have expressed concern over the deteriorating health of imprisoned Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. They have urged the government of Pakistan to provide Khan with proper medical care and ensure he is treated with dignity.

In a show of solidarity rarely seen off the cricket field, 14 former international cricket captains, including Indian legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have raised alarms over the troubling health reports concerning Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricketing icon.

The ex-captains penned a collaborative letter titled "Appeal by former International Cricket Captains" to the Pakistan government. They urged authorities to grant Khan adequate medical attention amidst reports of his deteriorating health and severe vision loss due to neglected treatment while in custody.

The appeal has garnered widespread support, with Sourav Ganguly, a former Indian cricket captain, echoing similar concerns. Ganguly emphasized that given Khan's significant roles as both a celebrated cricketer and a former Prime Minister, he deserves humane treatment and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

