Ex-Captains Rally for Justice and Care for Imran Khan

In a show of solidarity rarely seen off the cricket field, 14 former international cricket captains, including Indian legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have raised alarms over the troubling health reports concerning Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricketing icon.

The ex-captains penned a collaborative letter titled "Appeal by former International Cricket Captains" to the Pakistan government. They urged authorities to grant Khan adequate medical attention amidst reports of his deteriorating health and severe vision loss due to neglected treatment while in custody.

The appeal has garnered widespread support, with Sourav Ganguly, a former Indian cricket captain, echoing similar concerns. Ganguly emphasized that given Khan's significant roles as both a celebrated cricketer and a former Prime Minister, he deserves humane treatment and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)