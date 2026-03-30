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Delhi High Court Upholds Medical Care Standards for Former PFI Chairman

The Delhi High Court has ruled that former PFI chairman E Abubacker will not be transferred to a private hospital, underscoring that he should continue to receive medical treatment at AIIMS. Despite Abubacker's claims of inadequate care, the court stressed the adequacy of treatment at government facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:27 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Medical Care Standards for Former PFI Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has declined a request to transfer former Popular Front of India (PFI) chairman E Abubacker to a private hospital. Abubacker, who is in custody under a UAPA case investigated by the NIA, had sought to move at his own expense, citing multiple serious medical conditions.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's decision emphasized that Abubacker is entitled to thorough medical evaluation but will continue receiving treatment at AIIMS, a premier government institution. The court permitted a second medical opinion from a private hospital, ensuring transparency and the presence of a family member during evaluations.

While Abubacker's petition argued deficiencies in his current treatment, the court found no merit in these claims, referencing previous Supreme Court and High Court orders. The ruling insists on timely medical care by jail officials and quick notification to family members when hospital visits occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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