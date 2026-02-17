France Clinches Remarkable Victory in Olympic Biathlon Relay
France triumphed in the men's Olympic biathlon relay, securing their first-ever gold in the event at the Milan Cortina Winter Games. With World Cup champion Eric Perrot skiing the final leg, France overcame a slow start to upset defending champions Norway, who settled for silver, while Sweden took bronze.
