France Clinches Remarkable Victory in Olympic Biathlon Relay

France triumphed in the men's Olympic biathlon relay, securing their first-ever gold in the event at the Milan Cortina Winter Games. With World Cup champion Eric Perrot skiing the final leg, France overcame a slow start to upset defending champions Norway, who settled for silver, while Sweden took bronze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anterselva | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:42 IST
In a stunning turnaround at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, France claimed its first Olympic gold in the men's biathlon relay, overcoming a challenging start to finish ahead of former champions Norway, who settled for silver.

The decisive moment came during the final leg when World Cup champion Eric Perrot, although missing two shots, maintained a crucial lead over Norway's Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, securing victory for his team.

The French team's triumph was hard-earned, advancing from a distant position early in the race to a gold medal, followed by Norway and Sweden, who rounded off the podium with bronze.

