Jens Luraas Oftebro Strikes Gold Again at Milan Cortina

In a thrilling repeat performance at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, Norway's Jens Luraas Oftebro grabbed his second gold in the Nordic combined event. The athlete demonstrated his resilience and skill, overcoming a 22-second disadvantage to finish first after the large hill ski jump and the 10-kilometer ski race.

Close competitors included Austria's Johannes Lamparter, who added another silver to his collection, and Finland's Ilkka Herola, who claimed the bronze. The contest began with a single ski jump, determining the staggered start times for the remaining cross-country portion.

The future of Nordic combined, the only Winter Olympic event excluding women, hangs in the balance as the International Olympic Committee considers its Olympic status, citing low global viewership and a limited competitive field. As nations await the IOC's decision, the sport's legacy in the Winter Games continues to be debated.