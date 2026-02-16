Xandra Velzeboer Shines in Milan Cortina: Dutch Skater's Golden Streak Continues

Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer has once again captured the spotlight, claiming the women's short track 1000 meters race at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Monday. This achievement marks her second individual gold, reinforcing the Netherlands' commanding presence in the competition.

In a thrilling contest, Canada's Courtney Sarault secured the silver medal, while South Korea's Kim Gil-li finished in third place, taking home the bronze. The competition showcased high-level talent, with each skater delivering impressive performances.

Italian athlete Arianna Fontana narrowly missed out on an opportunity to make history with a record-breaking 14th Olympic medal, finishing in fourth place. Her efforts, though not medaled, added to the vibrant spirit of the games.

