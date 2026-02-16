Left Menu

Xandra Velzeboer Shines in Milan Cortina: Dutch Skater's Golden Streak Continues

Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer triumphed in the women's short track 1000 meters at the Milan Cortina Olympics. This victory secured her second individual gold, highlighting the Netherlands' dominance. Canada's Courtney Sarault and South Korea's Kim Gil-li earned silver and bronze, respectively. Italian Arianna Fontana narrowly missed a record 14th medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:31 IST
Xandra Velzeboer Shines in Milan Cortina: Dutch Skater's Golden Streak Continues
  • Country:
  • Italy

Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer has once again captured the spotlight, claiming the women's short track 1000 meters race at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Monday. This achievement marks her second individual gold, reinforcing the Netherlands' commanding presence in the competition.

In a thrilling contest, Canada's Courtney Sarault secured the silver medal, while South Korea's Kim Gil-li finished in third place, taking home the bronze. The competition showcased high-level talent, with each skater delivering impressive performances.

Italian athlete Arianna Fontana narrowly missed out on an opportunity to make history with a record-breaking 14th Olympic medal, finishing in fourth place. Her efforts, though not medaled, added to the vibrant spirit of the games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

 Global
2
Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

 Global
3
Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

 Italy
4
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026