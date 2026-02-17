Raheem Sterling Joins Feyenoord: A New Chapter Begins in Belgium

Dutch football club Feyenoord has temporarily moved its training base to Belgium to accommodate new signing Raheem Sterling, awaiting his work permit in the Netherlands, Coach Robin van Persie informed.

Sterling, who left Chelsea and signed until season-end with Feyenoord, is participating in sessions at the Belgian Football Association's Tubize facility. This move not only integrates Sterling quicker but also helps develop team culture, according to van Persie.

Feyenoord, currently sitting second in the Dutch league, aims to have Sterling ready for a Sunday match against Telstar upon his permit approval. Sterling expressed confidence in his decision to join Feyenoord, highlighting a positive career choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)