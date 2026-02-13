Left Menu

Triumph and Turmoil: The Future of Africa's Football Showcase

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations remains scheduled for Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya, despite rumors of changes. CAF's president, Patrice Motsepe, confirmed the tournament's timeline, while addressing concerns over the recent event in Morocco. AFCON and women's tournaments are set to proceed with firm dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daressalaam | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:05 IST
Triumph and Turmoil: The Future of Africa's Football Showcase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has affirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 will be held as planned in Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya, dispelling reports of a postponement or relocation to 2028.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe, following an executive committee meeting, confirmed the tournament's timeline, set for June or July, with exact dates to be unveiled soon. This news comes amid discussions about last month's Africa Cup in Morocco and the impending Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Motsepe lauded Morocco's hosting efforts but voiced concerns over final match disturbances. Allegations about disruptions in hosting plans for the 2027 AFCON were refuted, with Motsepe emphasizing East Africa's potential as a football powerhouse. Meanwhile, disciplinary actions involving Senegal and Morocco are underway following the recent AFCON final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

 Global
2
USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherlands

USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherland...

 India
3
Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026