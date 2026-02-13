Triumph and Turmoil: The Future of Africa's Football Showcase

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has affirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 will be held as planned in Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya, dispelling reports of a postponement or relocation to 2028.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe, following an executive committee meeting, confirmed the tournament's timeline, set for June or July, with exact dates to be unveiled soon. This news comes amid discussions about last month's Africa Cup in Morocco and the impending Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Motsepe lauded Morocco's hosting efforts but voiced concerns over final match disturbances. Allegations about disruptions in hosting plans for the 2027 AFCON were refuted, with Motsepe emphasizing East Africa's potential as a football powerhouse. Meanwhile, disciplinary actions involving Senegal and Morocco are underway following the recent AFCON final.

