WTA's Strategic Council to Redefine Women's Tennis Calendar

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced the creation of a Tour Architecture Council to address the growing concerns regarding the sustainability of the current women's tennis calendar. WTA Chair Valerie Camillo unveiled the council on Tuesday, highlighting the need for reform following feedback from players and recent tournament withdrawals.

Chaired by world number five, Jessica Pegula, the council will focus on making actionable recommendations to ensure the future success and sustainability of the sport. Camillo emphasized the importance of collaborative approaches to maintain high-quality competition, which adds value to tournaments.

The council comprises players, leaders from premier tournaments, WTA senior leadership, and experts in operations and planning. With burnout being a major issue, particularly as tournaments stretch over two weeks, the council aims to deliver viable solutions as early as 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)