Jessica Pegula Leads New WTA Council to Revamp Tennis Calendar

Jessica Pegula, the runner-up at the 2024 U.S. Open, has been appointed to spearhead a newly formed 13-member panel tasked with proposing updates to the women's tennis schedule and ranking points criteria. This initiative was revealed in a letter from WTA Tour chair Valerie Camillo.

The new Tour Architecture Council aims to address longstanding grievances regarding the sport's extended season, which athletes claim causes physical and mental strain. Camillo, appointed as chair in November, expressed her intent to have these changes sanctioned by 2027.

The council will initially focus on areas where the WTA can independently implement changes, before coordinating with the ATP and Grand Slam tournaments. Pegula, respected for her collaborative approach, will be joined by fellow players and WTA officials in this reform endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)