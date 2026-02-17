Henry Pollock: England's New Shining Star in the Six Nations

Henry Pollock is poised to debut for England's starting lineup against Ireland in this weekend's Six Nations clash, according to coach Steve Borthwick's latest team announcement. The team sees three changes from the previous match against Scotland.

The dynamic Northampton forward, aged just 21, steps up to Number Eight, replacing his bench position. This reshuffle also sees Tom Curry at blindside flanker and Ben Earl moving to openside flanker. Meanwhile, in the back line, Ollie Lawrence takes the position of outside centre, while Tommy Freeman shifts to the right wing.

Borthwick commends Pollock for his remarkable energy and character, mentioning his early days as a standout talent. The coach is excited to see Pollock bring his vibrant style of play onto the field, adding, "I want Henry to get the ball in his hands." England's strategic lineup adjustments aim to reinforce their lineup against Ireland as they strive for victory.

