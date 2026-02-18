Left Menu

Intellion Futsal League Reaffirms Purpose-Driven Sports Platform

The Intellion Futsal League's fifth season concluded in Chennai, expanding from 12 to over 100 corporate teams. It emphasizes community, environmental responsibility, and inclusivity, with achievements including a 50% rise in participation and sustainable initiatives. Beyond competition, it aims for positive social and environmental impact.

Chennai saw the successful conclusion of the fifth season of the Intellion Futsal League, marking a significant evolution from a localized corporate event into a multi-city phenomenon involving over 100 teams from Tata Realty's offices in Gurgaon and Chennai. This season celebrated a 50% increase in participation over the previous edition.

Season 5 showcased a commitment to inclusivity and environmental responsibility, with Citi and Taj Wellington Mews clinching the men's and women's titles, respectively. The league went beyond competition, donating football kits for every 10 goals scored, and implemented sustainable practices at match venues.

The league's philosophy, 'Play for Good,' was evident in its initiatives, such as using jerseys made from recycled materials and reducing single-use plastics. Through sports, the Intellion Futsal League seeks to foster well-being, professional networks, and positive social and environmental impacts, setting a legacy beyond the playing field.

