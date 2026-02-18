Shaurya Bhattacharya Dominates Day 2 at DP World Players Championship 2026

Shaurya Bhattacharya delivered an outstanding performance during the second round of the DP World Players Championship 2026, firing an eight-under 62 to secure a four-shot lead. His bogey-free round featured an eagle and six birdies, propelling him to a 14-under total of 126 at the Tollygunge Club on Wednesday.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul moved to second place after carding a 63, placing him at 10-under 130. Sanjeev Kumar and American golfer Jhared Hack, the latter being the victor of the season's first tournament, are tied for third at seven-under 133. Honey Baisoya and Pranav Mardikar both settled into fifth place at six-under 134.

The tournament's cut fell at one-over 141, with 58 professionals advancing to the final two rounds. Local players Mohammad Sanju and Divyanshu Bajaj were among those who made the cut, tying at 47th place.

(With inputs from agencies.)