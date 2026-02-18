Left Menu

Shaurya Bhattacharya Dominates Day 2 at DP World Players Championship 2026

Shaurya Bhattacharya leads by four shots at DP World Players Championship 2026 after an impressive eight-under 62. He achieved a bogey-free round with an eagle and six birdies. Kshitij Naveed Kaul follows in second place, while Sanjeev Kumar and Jhared Hack share third place. The cut stood at one-over 141.

Updated: 18-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:09 IST
Shaurya Bhattacharya delivered an outstanding performance during the second round of the DP World Players Championship 2026, firing an eight-under 62 to secure a four-shot lead. His bogey-free round featured an eagle and six birdies, propelling him to a 14-under total of 126 at the Tollygunge Club on Wednesday.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul moved to second place after carding a 63, placing him at 10-under 130. Sanjeev Kumar and American golfer Jhared Hack, the latter being the victor of the season's first tournament, are tied for third at seven-under 133. Honey Baisoya and Pranav Mardikar both settled into fifth place at six-under 134.

The tournament's cut fell at one-over 141, with 58 professionals advancing to the final two rounds. Local players Mohammad Sanju and Divyanshu Bajaj were among those who made the cut, tying at 47th place.

