Ronaldo Misses Out as Al Nassr Progress in AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent as Al Nassr advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Two with a 1-0 win over Arkadag FC, securing a 2-0 aggregate victory. Ronaldo, resting for Saudi Pro League games, watched the game from the stands amid club management discontent reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:24 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, a key figure in world football, watched from the stands as Al Nassr moved into the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday. The Saudi Arabian club secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Turkmenistan's Arkadag FC, completing a 2-0 aggregate win.

The absence of the 41-year-old Ronaldo, who recently returned after missing three games, comes amid speculation about his dissatisfaction with the club's management. Despite these reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is being strategically rested for forthcoming Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League matches.

With the victory, Al Nassr is set to face Al Wasl from the United Arab Emirates in the initial round of the quarterfinals on March 3. Meanwhile, in the top tier of the AFC Champions League Elite, teams from Japan and South Korea, along with others, have also made significant progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

