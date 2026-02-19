Left Menu

George Russell Sets the Pace on Day One of Final F1 Test

Mercedes driver George Russell led the first day of Formula 1's final testing event in Bahrain ahead of the new season. Russell posted a time of 1:33.459, surpassing McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. World champion Lando Norris followed in fourth place.

In a promising start to the final Formula 1 testing event, Mercedes driver George Russell clocked the fastest lap at the Bahrain International Circuit. Tackling the circuit with a time of 1:33.459 on Wednesday, Russell edged out McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, setting up an intriguing start to the F1 season.

Piastri remained optimistic after his solid afternoon session, noting the progress made and his growing comfort with the car. Meanwhile, Lando Norris, who placed fourth, acknowledged the team's determination to work through testing challenges and gain comfort with the car's new dynamics.

This two-part testing, including previous trials at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, faced challenges from regulatory changes and technical hiccups across teams. Notably, Max Verstappen abstained due to dissatisfaction with the new car designs, leaving some critics concerned about the future of the sport.

