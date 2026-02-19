Shivam Dube Powers Up: India’s New T20 Sensation

In the T20 World Cup, India's all-rounder Shivam Dube is steadily establishing himself as a top-tier power-hitter. His standout performances, including a crucial innings against the Netherlands, underscore his growing reputation.

Dube's adaptability was evident as he skillfully tackled different bowlers, transforming a shaky start into a match-winning innings. His 31-ball 66, featuring six massive sixes, exemplified his newfound prowess, particularly against pace bowling.

The influence of the Chennai Super Kings is apparent, with Dube crediting his improved performance against short balls to his tenure with the IPL team. His improvement isn't limited to batting, as India captain Suryakumar Yadav entrusted him with high-pressure bowling duties as well.

