Shivam Dube Powers Up: India’s New T20 Sensation

Shivam Dube is emerging as a notable power-hitter in the T20 World Cup, showing prowess against both spinners and pacers. His improved skills were highlighted with a match-winning 31-ball 66 against the Netherlands. Dube credits his success to adapting after joining Chennai Super Kings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:53 IST
In the T20 World Cup, India's all-rounder Shivam Dube is steadily establishing himself as a top-tier power-hitter. His standout performances, including a crucial innings against the Netherlands, underscore his growing reputation.

Dube's adaptability was evident as he skillfully tackled different bowlers, transforming a shaky start into a match-winning innings. His 31-ball 66, featuring six massive sixes, exemplified his newfound prowess, particularly against pace bowling.

The influence of the Chennai Super Kings is apparent, with Dube crediting his improved performance against short balls to his tenure with the IPL team. His improvement isn't limited to batting, as India captain Suryakumar Yadav entrusted him with high-pressure bowling duties as well.

