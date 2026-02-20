Adeliia Petrosian: A Rising Star in Figure Skating Faces a Setback

Adeliia Petrosian, competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) at the Milano-Cortina Games, showcased her skills with a short program that propelled her into fifth place but fell short of the podium on Thursday. A stumble on a quad jump highlighted both her ambition and the unique restrictions she faces.

Dubbed a dark horse due to her ineligibility in most global competitions post the 2022 Ukraine invasion, Petrosian stunned audiences with her Michael Jackson medley scoring 72.89 points. However, her free skate routine set to 'Yo Soy Maria' and earning 141.64 points didn't suffice for a medal.

Under scrutiny thanks to her coach Eteri Tutberidze's history, Petrosian's journey was notable. Despite being unable to coach rinkside, Tutberidze's influence remains evident. Petrosian confessed to her disappointment, yet her courage to attempt a quad jump signifies her determination in the face of adversity.