Rain and Wind Challenge Top Players at Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy navigated through rain and fierce winds to share the clubhouse lead with Jacob Bridgeman, as the pair carded 5-under 66 scores at the Genesis Invitational. The weather added an extra layer of complexity to the already challenging course conditions at Riviera.

On Thursday, play was briefly disrupted for three hours by rain that soaked the course. When play resumed, golfers encountered harsh winds and rare green conditions that were both soft and quick. McIlroy, who began with three birdies in four holes, showcased his evolved adaptability to tough weather.

Scottie Scheffler found himself at the opposite end of the leaderboard, tied for last place with no birdies through the opening ten holes. Meanwhile, Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox remained competitive despite the adverse conditions. The tournament will resume Friday under anticipated dry conditions, continuing through the weekend.