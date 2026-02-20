Left Menu

Fresh Faces Ready to Shine: South Africa's Revamped T20 Squad

South Africa introduces a revamped T20 squad with five newcomers for their series against New Zealand, offering fresh opportunities following the World Cup. Key players like Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, and Lutho Sipamla provide experienced leadership. This shift presents a platform for emerging talents in international cricket.

South Africa is set to field a significantly revamped cricket squad featuring five uncapped players for their upcoming five-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand. This new lineup appears shortly after their World Cup campaign in India and Sri Lanka.

Uncapped players Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Eathan Bosch, and teenager Nqobani Mokoena are eyeing international debuts. The squad also includes Rubin Hermann, Jordan's brother, and Corbin Bosch's sibling Eathan, with Keshav Maharaj leading as captain.

Despite the departure of many World Cup participants, key players like Maharaj, George Linde, and Jason Smith will continue, presenting an exciting opportunity for the fresh squad members to prove themselves on an international stage, as highlighted by coach Shukri Conrad.

