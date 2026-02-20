Fresh Faces Ready to Shine: South Africa's Revamped T20 Squad

South Africa is set to field a significantly revamped cricket squad featuring five uncapped players for their upcoming five-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand. This new lineup appears shortly after their World Cup campaign in India and Sri Lanka.

Uncapped players Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Eathan Bosch, and teenager Nqobani Mokoena are eyeing international debuts. The squad also includes Rubin Hermann, Jordan's brother, and Corbin Bosch's sibling Eathan, with Keshav Maharaj leading as captain.

Despite the departure of many World Cup participants, key players like Maharaj, George Linde, and Jason Smith will continue, presenting an exciting opportunity for the fresh squad members to prove themselves on an international stage, as highlighted by coach Shukri Conrad.