Pau Gasol's New Role: From NBA Star to Olympic Influencer

Two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol has been elected by Olympic athletes to represent them on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board through the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. Gasol, who secured his NBA titles with the L.A. Lakers, will bring his experience from a vital Olympic panel, having been an IOC member since the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021.

Gasol's No. 16 jersey, retired and hanging in the Lakers' home arena, signifies his enduring legacy. His election to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023 underscores his exemplary career. Now, his ascent in Olympic politics sees him joining the influential 15-member IOC board, a decision finalized at a meeting of the governing body's athletes commission.

Gasol expressed enthusiasm about leading the commission, as he becomes the first male athlete to secure an IOC board seat in 14 years. He succeeds notable athletes like Emma Terho, Angela Ruggiero, Claudia Bokel, and Kirsty Coventry, who paved the way for female leadership in the IOC.

