Neymar Contemplates Retirement Amid Injury Struggles: A 2026 Endgame?
Brazil's Neymar is considering retiring from professional football at the end of 2026. The 34-year-old, battling injuries, hopes to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. After undergoing knee surgery, Neymar is playing for Santos and is focused on regaining full fitness despite uncertainty about his future plans.
Neymar, Brazil's football luminary, has hinted at retiring from the sport by late 2026 as he grapples with ongoing injury woes. Despite these setbacks, he remains committed to joining his national squad for the imminent FIFA World Cup.
After knee surgery in December 2025, Neymar returned to Santos, the club where his career began, seeking to reignite his passion for football. His contract extension with Santos lasts until the end of the year. Reflecting on his future, Neymar stated, "I'm living day by day, with no clear path ahead."
Currently Brazil's top scorer, Neymar is striving to prove his fitness and secure a World Cup position, while coach Carlo Ancelotti keeps a watchful eye. Brazil is set to commence their World Cup journey against Morocco on June 13, with matches against Haiti and Scotland following.
(With inputs from agencies.)
