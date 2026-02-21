Neymar Contemplates Retirement Amid Injury Struggles: A 2026 Endgame?

Neymar, Brazil's football luminary, has hinted at retiring from the sport by late 2026 as he grapples with ongoing injury woes. Despite these setbacks, he remains committed to joining his national squad for the imminent FIFA World Cup.

After knee surgery in December 2025, Neymar returned to Santos, the club where his career began, seeking to reignite his passion for football. His contract extension with Santos lasts until the end of the year. Reflecting on his future, Neymar stated, "I'm living day by day, with no clear path ahead."

Currently Brazil's top scorer, Neymar is striving to prove his fitness and secure a World Cup position, while coach Carlo Ancelotti keeps a watchful eye. Brazil is set to commence their World Cup journey against Morocco on June 13, with matches against Haiti and Scotland following.

