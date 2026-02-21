Left Menu

Neymar Contemplates Retirement Amid Injury Struggles: A 2026 Endgame?

Brazil's Neymar is considering retiring from professional football at the end of 2026. The 34-year-old, battling injuries, hopes to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. After undergoing knee surgery, Neymar is playing for Santos and is focused on regaining full fitness despite uncertainty about his future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:00 IST
Neymar Contemplates Retirement Amid Injury Struggles: A 2026 Endgame?
Brazillian football player Neymar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Neymar, Brazil's football luminary, has hinted at retiring from the sport by late 2026 as he grapples with ongoing injury woes. Despite these setbacks, he remains committed to joining his national squad for the imminent FIFA World Cup.

After knee surgery in December 2025, Neymar returned to Santos, the club where his career began, seeking to reignite his passion for football. His contract extension with Santos lasts until the end of the year. Reflecting on his future, Neymar stated, "I'm living day by day, with no clear path ahead."

Currently Brazil's top scorer, Neymar is striving to prove his fitness and secure a World Cup position, while coach Carlo Ancelotti keeps a watchful eye. Brazil is set to commence their World Cup journey against Morocco on June 13, with matches against Haiti and Scotland following.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
2
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
3
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global
4
Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026