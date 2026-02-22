Kartik Karkera Dominates New Delhi Marathon to Qualify for Asian Games

Kartik Karkera triumphed in the 11th New Delhi Marathon, clocking in an impressive time of 2:13:10, which surpassed the Asian Games qualifying standard.

The race saw intense competition, with Gopi Thonakal and Man Singh finishing seconds apart, showcasing the high caliber of the participants.

Overall, the marathon emerged as a grand success, attracting over 30,000 runners globally and highlighting noteworthy performances from the elite runners.

