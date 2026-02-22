Left Menu

Kartik Karkera Dominates New Delhi Marathon to Qualify for Asian Games

Kartik Karkera won the 11th New Delhi Marathon, setting a personal best and qualifying for the Asian Games. The event saw over 30,000 participants, showcasing fierce competition across various categories. Notable performances included Gopi Thonakal and Man Singh finishing closely behind Karkera, with Thakor Nirmaben leading the women’s marathon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:56 IST
Kartik Karkera Dominates New Delhi Marathon to Qualify for Asian Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kartik Karkera triumphed in the 11th New Delhi Marathon, clocking in an impressive time of 2:13:10, which surpassed the Asian Games qualifying standard.

The race saw intense competition, with Gopi Thonakal and Man Singh finishing seconds apart, showcasing the high caliber of the participants.

Overall, the marathon emerged as a grand success, attracting over 30,000 runners globally and highlighting noteworthy performances from the elite runners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Commitment to Social Justice Amid Political Debate

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Commitment to Social Justice Amid Politica...

 India
2
Sabarimala Tantri's Arrest Fuels Political Firestorm in Kerala

Sabarimala Tantri's Arrest Fuels Political Firestorm in Kerala

 India
3
TVK vs BJP: Sengottaiyan Criticizes Tamilisai's Remarks

TVK vs BJP: Sengottaiyan Criticizes Tamilisai's Remarks

 India
4
City Erupts in Protest Over Alleged Tyre Damaging by Officials

City Erupts in Protest Over Alleged Tyre Damaging by Officials

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026