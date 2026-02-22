Kartik Karkera Dominates New Delhi Marathon to Qualify for Asian Games
Kartik Karkera won the 11th New Delhi Marathon, setting a personal best and qualifying for the Asian Games. The event saw over 30,000 participants, showcasing fierce competition across various categories. Notable performances included Gopi Thonakal and Man Singh finishing closely behind Karkera, with Thakor Nirmaben leading the women’s marathon.
Kartik Karkera triumphed in the 11th New Delhi Marathon, clocking in an impressive time of 2:13:10, which surpassed the Asian Games qualifying standard.
The race saw intense competition, with Gopi Thonakal and Man Singh finishing seconds apart, showcasing the high caliber of the participants.
Overall, the marathon emerged as a grand success, attracting over 30,000 runners globally and highlighting noteworthy performances from the elite runners.
