Chris Greenacre Takes Charge of Wellington Phoenix Once Again

In the aftermath of a 5-0 defeat to Auckland, Wellington Phoenix have named Chris Greenacre as their interim coach for a fourth stint, taking over from the departing Giancarlo Italiano. Greenacre's wealth of experience with the club, both as a former player and coach, places him in steady stead as he navigates this challenging period.

Greenacre, who featured in 84 matches for the Phoenix between 2009 and 2012, has also served in various coaching capacities, most notably as an interim coach in previous seasons (2013, 2016-17, 2018). Currently head of professional development at the team's academy, his promotion to interim coach underscores the trust the club places in his leadership.

In addition to Italiano, the Phoenix announced the resignation of Brazilian assistant coach Kelly Guimarães. As the team prepares for a crucial home match against Sydney FC, presently third in the A-League, Wellington seeks to improve their troubling 11th place in the 12-team league standings.