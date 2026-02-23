Left Menu

Young Tigresses Roar With Decisive 4-0 Victory in Sweden

India's U20 women's team secured a commendable 4-0 win against the senior squad of Swedish club Taby FK. This victory marks their first success of the Sweden tour after a previous loss. The Young Tigresses are gearing up for two more friendlies before the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:31 IST
Young Tigresses Roar With Decisive 4-0 Victory in Sweden
India U20 women drub Swedish club Taby FK in friendly. (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian U20 women's football team marked a notable achievement with a decisive 4-0 victory over Swedish club Taby FK's senior team in a friendly encounter at Boson National Sports Centre, Lidingo, Sweden, on Sunday. This win is a significant morale booster following their earlier defeat to Hammarby IF.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson demonstrated strategic prowess by altering nine players in the starting lineup. India took charge early, with Babita Kumari and Lhingdeikim scoring within the first 20 minutes. Babita added a second goal in the 63rd minute, followed by Neha's clincher in the 80th minute.

The Young Tigresses are set for further challenges as they prepare to face Enskede IK Dam and Karlbergs BK in upcoming friendlies. These matches are a crucial part of their preparation for the prestigious AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand, slated for April.

