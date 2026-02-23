Sharma Shines as Jarvis Claims Victory at Magical Kenya Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma delivered an impressive three-under-par 67, landing him in 48th place at the Magical Kenya Open. His compatriot, Veer Ahlawat, finished tied for 53rd position, while Yuvraj Sandhu failed to make the cut.

In a thrilling finale, South Africa's Casey Jarvis grabbed his maiden DP World Tour title, completing a stunning wire-to-wire victory. Jarvis maintained his lead after each of the first three rounds and displayed resilience amid adverse weather conditions in Nairobi.

Sharma demonstrated skill on the course with four birdies and an eagle but offset his score with three bogeys. Veer Ahlawat's six birdies were countered by five bogeys. Jarvis dominated, finishing with an eight-under 62, including six birdies and two eagles, to win by three strokes at Karen Country Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)