Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heroic Feat: A Cricket Star in the Making

The Bihar Legislative Council lauded young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his exceptional performance, which played a key role in India's victory in the U-19 World Cup. The resolution was introduced by BJP MLC Sanjay Prakash in recognition of Sooryavanshi's achievements.

On his return home, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar honored the promising 14-year-old with a Rs 50-lakh cheque. Sooryavanshi's impressive 175-run performance in just 80 balls against England earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series accolades.

However, RJD MLC Sunil Singh sparked a debate, suggesting that Sooryavanshi deserved a higher reward of Rs 1 crore, citing that Rs 50 lakh was insufficient for his contribution towards the country's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)