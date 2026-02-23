Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heroic Feat: A Cricket Star in the Making
The Bihar Legislative Council honored young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his outstanding performance in the U-19 World Cup, where he scored 175 runs in the final match against England. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felicitated him with a Rs 50-lakh reward. Discussions ensued over increasing the reward to Rs 1 crore.
The Bihar Legislative Council lauded young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his exceptional performance, which played a key role in India's victory in the U-19 World Cup. The resolution was introduced by BJP MLC Sanjay Prakash in recognition of Sooryavanshi's achievements.
On his return home, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar honored the promising 14-year-old with a Rs 50-lakh cheque. Sooryavanshi's impressive 175-run performance in just 80 balls against England earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series accolades.
However, RJD MLC Sunil Singh sparked a debate, suggesting that Sooryavanshi deserved a higher reward of Rs 1 crore, citing that Rs 50 lakh was insufficient for his contribution towards the country's triumph.
(With inputs from agencies.)
