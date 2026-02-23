Left Menu

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heroic Feat: A Cricket Star in the Making

The Bihar Legislative Council honored young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his outstanding performance in the U-19 World Cup, where he scored 175 runs in the final match against England. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felicitated him with a Rs 50-lakh reward. Discussions ensued over increasing the reward to Rs 1 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:15 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heroic Feat: A Cricket Star in the Making
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Legislative Council lauded young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his exceptional performance, which played a key role in India's victory in the U-19 World Cup. The resolution was introduced by BJP MLC Sanjay Prakash in recognition of Sooryavanshi's achievements.

On his return home, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar honored the promising 14-year-old with a Rs 50-lakh cheque. Sooryavanshi's impressive 175-run performance in just 80 balls against England earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series accolades.

However, RJD MLC Sunil Singh sparked a debate, suggesting that Sooryavanshi deserved a higher reward of Rs 1 crore, citing that Rs 50 lakh was insufficient for his contribution towards the country's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli parliament speaker says will fill opposition benches with ex-lawmakers during Modi’s address: Report

Israeli parliament speaker says will fill opposition benches with ex-lawmake...

 Israel
2
GRAPHIC-Winners and losers from Trump's new 15% global tariff

GRAPHIC-Winners and losers from Trump's new 15% global tariff

 Global
3
J-K: Shrine board launches portal for museum of goddess in Katra, invites suggestions

J-K: Shrine board launches portal for museum of goddess in Katra, invites su...

 India
4
Delhi govt to implement 'Rah-Veer' financial incentive scheme: CM Gupta

Delhi govt to implement 'Rah-Veer' financial incentive scheme: CM Gupta

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026