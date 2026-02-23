Left Menu

Boxing-Shields dominates Crews-Dezurn to defend undisputed heavyweight crown

Two-time Olympic champion Shields secured a 100-90 victory on all three judges' scorecards, as ‌she defeated Crews-Dezurn for the second time since Shields' ‌professional debut in 2016. The 30-year-old, who became the first undisputed women's heavyweight champion with a win over Danielle Perkins in February 2025, ⁠has ​since defended ⁠her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and WBF belts twice, including a win ⁠over Lani Daniels in July.

Claressa Shields defended her ​undisputed heavyweight championship with ​a dominant decision ‌victory over ​American compatriot Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Detroit on Sunday, progressing to an 18-0 ‌win/loss record in her professional career. Two-time Olympic champion Shields secured a 100-90 victory on all three judges' scorecards, as ‌she defeated Crews-Dezurn for the second time since Shields' ‌professional debut in 2016.

The 30-year-old, who became the first undisputed women's heavyweight champion with a win over Danielle Perkins in February 2025, ⁠has ​since defended ⁠her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and WBF belts twice, including a win ⁠over Lani Daniels in July. "I think today I showcased my ​skills, my offence, my defence and body shots. I ⁠almost had her out in round seven, but she just wouldn't ⁠go," ​Shields said.

Sunday's fight was Shields' first since an $8 million multi-year deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, ⁠which the promoters called the "richest contract in women's boxing". Shields said ⁠she wanted ⁠to face Shadasia Green, the WBO and IBF super-middleweight champion, in her next bout.

