Left Menu

Woman duped of Rs 25 lakh in fake Canada visa scam; 1 held

A woman has been arrested from Punjab for allegedly duping another woman of Rs 25 lakhs by promising her to arrange a visa for Canada, police said on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Shimla Gaurav Singh said that Manju had contacted the woman several months ago and had promised her to arrange a visa for Canada.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:19 IST
Woman duped of Rs 25 lakh in fake Canada visa scam; 1 held
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has been arrested from Punjab for allegedly duping another woman of Rs 25 lakhs by promising her to arrange a visa for Canada, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Manju Kumari, a resident of Punjab. Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Shimla Gaurav Singh said that Manju had contacted the woman several months ago and had promised her to arrange a visa for Canada. ''After this, she asked for money for the same from the victim, which she transferred to her on multiple occasions. However, as time went by, Manju started to make various excuses and ignored her calls,'' the SSP said. Upon suspecting being defrauded, the victim's brother registered a complaint, and a case was registered under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 352 (2) (intentional insults designed to provoke a breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SSP said. ''Police teams were sent to Haryana and Punjab, but she kept evading arrest as she kept changing her locations as well as her mobile numbers. However, the police teams successfully arrested her on Sunday from a flat located in Kharar in Punjab,'' he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, and the defrauded money is also being recovered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP Congress chief Ajay Rai writes to PM Modi, seeks impartial probe in POCSO case against Swami Avimukteshwarananda

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai writes to PM Modi, seeks impartial probe in POCSO...

 India
2
UK’s former US ambassador Peter Mandelson arrested in misconduct probe

UK’s former US ambassador Peter Mandelson arrested in misconduct probe

 United Kingdom
3
Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India with PM Carney

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India with PM Carney

Canada
4
US orders evacuation of non emergency embassy staff from Beirut

US orders evacuation of non emergency embassy staff from Beirut

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026