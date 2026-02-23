Left Menu

Rajasthan: Student kidnapped from near board examination centre, later found injured

A student was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight from near a board examination centre here on Monday and later assaulted, with police suspecting that he was abducted due to personal enmity. Police said the student was later found injured and was admitted to the Barmer district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:20 IST
Rajasthan: Student kidnapped from near board examination centre, later found injured
  • Country:
  • India

A student was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight from near a board examination centre here on Monday and later assaulted, with police suspecting that he was abducted due to personal enmity. The incident occurred in Jaisar village when a Class 12th student had reached the examination centre to appear for his paper, and three to four men forcibly took him away in a vehicle from outside the centre. Police said the student was later found injured and was admitted to the Barmer district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, Additional Superintendent of Police Nitin Arya said. ''Prima facie, the matter appears to be related to personal enmity, but all angles are being probed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP Congress chief Ajay Rai writes to PM Modi, seeks impartial probe in POCSO case against Swami Avimukteshwarananda

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai writes to PM Modi, seeks impartial probe in POCSO...

 India
2
UK’s former US ambassador Peter Mandelson arrested in misconduct probe

UK’s former US ambassador Peter Mandelson arrested in misconduct probe

 United Kingdom
3
Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India with PM Carney

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India with PM Carney

Canada
4
US orders evacuation of non emergency embassy staff from Beirut

US orders evacuation of non emergency embassy staff from Beirut

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026