UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

Veteran ‌Dutch ​coach Dick Advocaat, who led Curacao to their first World Cup qualification, has stepped down as manager months before the finals because of his daughter’s ill health. Fred ‌Rutten, 63, will take over and lead the Caribbean island nation to the World Cup, the Curacao Football Federation said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:38 IST
Veteran ‌Dutch ​coach Dick Advocaat, who led Curacao to their first World Cup qualification, has stepped down as manager months before the finals because of his daughter's ill health.

Fred ‌Rutten, 63, will take over and lead the Caribbean island nation to the World Cup, the Curacao Football Federation said on Monday. "I have always said that family comes before football," Advocaat said in a statement. "This is therefore a natural ‌decision. That said, I will greatly miss Curacao, its people, and my colleagues. I consider qualifying the smallest ‌nation in the world for the World Cup one of the highlights of my career. I am proud of my players, staff, and board members who believed in us." The 78-year-old Advocaat described leading the island, which is part of the Dutch kingdom with a ⁠population of ​around 150,000, to the World ⁠Cup as the "craziest thing" he had achieved in a managerial career spanning nearly four decades. He would have become the oldest coach in ⁠World Cup finals history.

Gilbert Martina, president of the Curacao Football Federation, said: "His decision commands nothing but respect. Dick has made history ​with our national team. Curacao will always remain grateful to him." Rutten, who won a single cap for ⁠the Netherlands in his playing days, has managed Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, and Schalke 04.

"It is a difficult time for Dick, and I wish him ⁠and ​his family strength," Rutten said. "Dick is an icon in world football. It is truly an honour to continue his work. I have spoken extensively with him and his staff and will continue along the same path. ⁠Curacao can expect the same dedication and commitment from me."

Rutten will take charge of the Curacao squad for the ⁠first time in March, ⁠when they travel to Australia for a mini-tournament with the host country and China. Curacao begin their World Cup campaign with a Group E match against Germany in Houston on ‌June 14.

