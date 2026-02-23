Former U.S. Women's Open champion Michelle Wie ​West is coming out of retirement ​to compete in the women's ‌version of ​the tech-infused indoor golf league that was created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, organisers said on Monday. Wie West, ‌who exited professional golf in 2023 after a career that included five LPGA Tour wins, is a limited partner of TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club team that consists of Collin ‌Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala.

"I'm excited for the chance to ‌compete again through WTGL, which will be a powerful platform for women's golf," Wie West, a five-time U.S. Solheim Cup team member said in a TMRW press release. "I'm passionate about growing the game, and TGL ⁠has ​proved how new formats ⁠through the lens of innovation and creativity can bring golf to a broader audience."

The LPGA and TMRW ⁠Sports announced in January the creation of the WTGL which they said would feature the world's ​best women golfers competing across a season of fast-paced, team match play in ⁠the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The current roster of committed WTGL players includes four players ⁠in ​the top 10 of the rankings, including world number one Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull (No. 3), Lydia Ko (No. 6) and Lottie Woad (No. 8).

In 2003 at the age of ⁠13, Wie West became the youngest competitor to make the cut in an LPGA event ⁠and a year ⁠later rocketed to fame after nearly making the cut against men in a PGA Tour event. She struggled with injuries and physical ‌ailments throughout ‌her career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)