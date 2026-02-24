Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Vonn says post-crash surgery saved her leg from amputation

U.S. ski great Lindsey Vonn revealed on Monday that she nearly had ​her left leg amputated following a crash during the women's downhill at the Milano Cortina Olympics but is ​now out of hospital and hoping to progress from a wheelchair to crutches in ‌a ​few weeks. The 41-year-old Vonn said in an Instagram post that the horrific crash she suffered 13 seconds into one of the most hotly anticipated races at the Winter Olympics led to compartment syndrome, where excessive trauma to one area of the body builds up inside a group of muscles and the resulting pressure restricts blood flow.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal plans to pitch ‌just once for US in WBC

Two-time defending Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will be making his World Baseball Classic debut next month for the U.S. with some caveats. Skubal told reporters after his spring-training debut Monday that he plans on making just one start in WBC group play, which begins March 5, before returning to the Tigers. He doesn't plan to make himself available for a potential second start in an elimination game.

Report: Jets D Josh Morrissey out for a while with Olympics injury

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey ‌is expected to miss extended time with the upper-body injury he sustained at the Milan Cortina Olympics, TSN reported Monday. Morrissey departed Canada's opener against Czechia on Feb. 12 and was shelved for the remainder of the tournament, including Sunday's 2-1 ‌overtime loss to the United States in the gold-medal game.

Cowboys 'lean toward' tagging WR George Pickens to prioritize defense

Tagging George Pickens is the most likely solution for the Dallas Cowboys to maintain long-term cap flexibility, keep the wide receiver and save some cash to address improving personnel on defense. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones laid out the scenario on Monday as the NFL Scouting Combine becomes the backdrop for league business for the next week.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love plans to run 40 at combine

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has the wheels to turn the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine into his Saquon Barkley moment. Love, ⁠20, has a ​projected 40-yard dash time in the 4.3s and electric athleticism, the ⁠kind of traits that could inspire a storybook showing in Indianapolis this week.

Report: WNBA's Fire to add ex-sportswriter in front office role

Former basketball writer Ben Pickman is moving up from the journalism world into a WNBA front office role. The expansion Portland Fire hired Pickman as a salary cap and strategy analyst, ⁠Front Office Sports reported Monday.

Olympics-US women's ice hockey team decline State of the Union invite, reports say

The U.S. women's ice hockey team that beat rivals Canada for gold at the Milano Cortina Olympics have declined an invitation to attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in ​Washington this week citing schedule conflicts, according to multiple reports on Monday. USA Hockey reportedly said they were grateful for the invitation and appreciate the recognition of the team's triumph last week but they were unable to be on hand ⁠when Trump issues his speech to Congress at 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT) on Tuesday.

Reports: Falcons using franchise tag on TE Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons are planning on using a franchise tag to retain tight end Kyle Pitts, according to multiple reports. Pitts, 25, was set to be a free agent but now ⁠will ​be paid approximately $16.5 million for the 2026 season, an average of the top five salaries at his position.

Spring training roundup: Tarik Skubal starts strong, Tigers lose to Twins

Two-time defending American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal delivered two shutout innings in his spring training debut, but his Detroit Tigers were blanked in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins Monday in Lakeland, Fla. Skubal, who will earn $32 million this season after winning his arbitration case, struck out two batters to strand a pair in ⁠the first and finished with four strikeouts. He told reporters after his start that he only plans to start one World Baseball Classic round-robin game for the U.S. before returning to Tigers camp.

Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr., Heat's Myron Gardner fined $35K ⁠for fight

Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Heat forward Myron Gardner received $35,000 ⁠fines on Monday for their roles in an on-court altercation Saturday in Miami. The scuffle occurred with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Heat's 136-120 victory against Memphis. Pippen had just missed a shot and was walking backward when Gardner pushed into him from behind, causing Pippen to fall to the floor. Pippen responded by seeking out Gardner at the other ‌end of the court, pointing at him ‌and saying something before strongly shoving him off the court, where the two fell to the ground and continued to scuffle until they ​were ultimately pulled apart by the referees and other players.

