West Indies: The Underrated Contenders in T20 World Cup

Despite being underestimated, the unbeaten West Indies aim to continue their winning streak in the Twenty20 World Cup as they face South Africa. Batting coach Floyd Reifer emphasizes their team's depth over individual stars. Meanwhile, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj warns against complacency as both teams battle for a semi-final spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The unbeaten West Indies team remains the underdog in the public eye, despite its spotless record in the Twenty20 World Cup. Batting coach Floyd Reifer, ahead of their crucial Super Eight clash with South Africa, emphasizes that they've come to win, not to prove a point.

With a deep line-up rather than a reliance on star players, West Indies are striving for their first World Cup victory in a decade. Reifer believes this is key to their success, stating that every player has consistently delivered performances to push the team forward.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj acknowledges his team's new-found resilience but warns against complacency after their recent victory over India. Stressing a need for adaptability against West Indies, he highlights the open nature of the tournament group, with all teams vying for semi-final positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

