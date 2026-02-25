West Indies: The Underrated Contenders in T20 World Cup

The unbeaten West Indies team remains the underdog in the public eye, despite its spotless record in the Twenty20 World Cup. Batting coach Floyd Reifer, ahead of their crucial Super Eight clash with South Africa, emphasizes that they've come to win, not to prove a point.

With a deep line-up rather than a reliance on star players, West Indies are striving for their first World Cup victory in a decade. Reifer believes this is key to their success, stating that every player has consistently delivered performances to push the team forward.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj acknowledges his team's new-found resilience but warns against complacency after their recent victory over India. Stressing a need for adaptability against West Indies, he highlights the open nature of the tournament group, with all teams vying for semi-final positions.

