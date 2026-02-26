Left Menu

England's Six Nations Hopes Dashed: Mitchell's Injury Blow

England's Six Nations ambitions were significantly hampered as scrumhalf Alex Mitchell was sidelined for the rest of the tournament due to a hamstring injury sustained in their 42-21 loss to Ireland. England, now fourth in the standings, aim to rebound against Italy and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:01 IST
England's Six Nations campaign has been severely impacted following the ruling out of scrumhalf Alex Mitchell for the remainder of the tournament. An injury to his hamstring, incurred during a 42-21 defeat by Ireland, has removed a consistent presence in the England lineup.

Mitchell, who had notched up ten consecutive Six Nations appearances, exited the match in its first half, prompting a replacement by Jack van Poortvliet. The team is now tasked with adjusting its strategy and personnel for the upcoming fixtures.

Currently positioned fourth in the table, England seeks to revive its tournament journey. The squad is set to face Italy in Rome on March 7, followed by a critical match against France, as it aims to salvage its standing in the championship.

