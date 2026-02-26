Left Menu

Galatasaray's Dramatic Champions League Triumph in Turin

Galatasaray secured their place in the Champions League last 16 despite a 3-2 defeat to Juventus, winning 7-5 on aggregate. Extra-time goals by Victor Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz sealed their progression, overcoming Juventus's strong comeback effort with only 10 men after Lloyd Kelly's red card.

Turin | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:19 IST
Galatasaray's Dramatic Champions League Triumph in Turin
  • Country:
  • Italy

Galatasaray endured a 3-2 loss against Juventus but clinched a spot in the Champions League's last 16 with a 7-5 aggregate victory. In a tense showdown that saw Juventus nearly overturn their deficit with only 10 players, Galatasaray advanced due to two decisive extra-time goals.

Playing at home, Juventus initially took the lead with a penalty converted by Manuel Locatelli. Despite being down to ten men after Lloyd Kelly's early second-half dismissal, Juventus fought back, equalizing through Federico Gatti and taking the lead via Weston McKennie's header.

However, Galatasaray's resilience shone through as Victor Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz struck in extra time, ensuring their advancement. They await their next challenge, facing either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the following round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

