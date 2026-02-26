Galatasaray's Dramatic Champions League Triumph in Turin

Galatasaray endured a 3-2 loss against Juventus but clinched a spot in the Champions League's last 16 with a 7-5 aggregate victory. In a tense showdown that saw Juventus nearly overturn their deficit with only 10 players, Galatasaray advanced due to two decisive extra-time goals.

Playing at home, Juventus initially took the lead with a penalty converted by Manuel Locatelli. Despite being down to ten men after Lloyd Kelly's early second-half dismissal, Juventus fought back, equalizing through Federico Gatti and taking the lead via Weston McKennie's header.

However, Galatasaray's resilience shone through as Victor Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz struck in extra time, ensuring their advancement. They await their next challenge, facing either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the following round.

(With inputs from agencies.)