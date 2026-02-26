Mexico's World Cup Preparations Amidst Drug Cartel Turmoil

In the wake of escalating violence in Mexico after the demise of a notorious drug lord, questions are arising about the nation's readiness to co-host the World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has assured that the tournament preparations remain on track with robust security measures in place.

The Mexican army's killing of cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes has triggered chaos, with cartel affiliates leading violent protests. Despite these challenges, Infantino emphasized his trust in Mexico's government to stabilize the situation ahead of the tournament, slated to start within three months.

With several key matches scheduled in cities affected by the unrest, local and international soccer bodies are monitoring developments closely. However, Mexican authorities have confident factors under control, insisting there is no imminent threat to the World Cup schedule.