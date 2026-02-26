Left Menu

Jeff Galloway: Pioneering the Path to Accessible Running

Jeff Galloway, a notable figure in running, passed away at 80. Galloway championed the run-walk-run method, which made running more accessible. Despite a hemorrhagic stroke, his influence endures, inspiring people globally. Galloway's philosophy offers a less daunting and enjoyable running experience, reducing injury risk and conserving energy.

26-02-2026
Jeff Galloway, a prominent name in the running world, has passed away at the age of 80 following a hemorrhagic stroke. Renowned for his run-walk-run strategy, Galloway inspired countless athletes and casual runners by advocating a method that reduced mental barriers and injury risks, and made running more accessible and enjoyable.

His influence persisted until his final days, with many admirers taking to social media to show their support and share gratitude. Galloway's family encouraged this outpouring of appreciation following his emergency neurosurgery announcement, highlighting his impact on individuals striving to reach race starting lines with confidence.

Galloway's legacy lives on through his books, online content, and training programs, which continue to guide runners of all levels. By championing walking breaks, he transformed running from a daunting task to a peaceful and fulfilling activity, proving that the sport can be inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.

