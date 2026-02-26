Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

Top-ranked golfer Jeeno Thitikul faced an uphill battle on Thursday during the HSBC Women's World Championship's opening round, marking a 1-over 73 that left her trailing the leader by seven strokes.

Fresh off a victory in her homeland of Thailand, Thitikul joined a field packed with top-tier players, with nine out of the world's top 10 taking part in the Singapore event held at the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course.

American Auston Kim emerged as the early leader, birdieing two of her final three holes to achieve a 66, sitting one stroke ahead of China's Yan Liu. Meanwhile, defending champion Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson both scored 70, while other high-ranked contenders like Charley Hull and Minjee Lee logged 72 each.

