Left Menu

Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul faced challenges at the HSBC Women's World Championship, finishing the first round with a 1-over 73. She now trails the leader by seven strokes. The LPGA event in Singapore includes top-ranked players, with American Auston Kim leading after the first round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:02 IST
Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Top-ranked golfer Jeeno Thitikul faced an uphill battle on Thursday during the HSBC Women's World Championship's opening round, marking a 1-over 73 that left her trailing the leader by seven strokes.

Fresh off a victory in her homeland of Thailand, Thitikul joined a field packed with top-tier players, with nine out of the world's top 10 taking part in the Singapore event held at the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course.

American Auston Kim emerged as the early leader, birdieing two of her final three holes to achieve a 66, sitting one stroke ahead of China's Yan Liu. Meanwhile, defending champion Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson both scored 70, while other high-ranked contenders like Charley Hull and Minjee Lee logged 72 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

 Global
2
India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnerships

India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnership...

 Israel
3
Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

 India
4
Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026