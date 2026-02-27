Left Menu

Thrilling Draw in Inaugural IFL Match: Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Sports Academy

The rechristened Indian Football League 2025-26 season kicked off with a thrilling 1-1 draw between Aizawl FC and Namdhari Sports Academy. Aizawl's Vanlalhriatzuala scored just before halftime, while Senegalese striker Abdoulaye Diallo equalized in the game's dying moments, securing a point for Namdhari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sribhainisahib | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The revamped Indian Football League (IFL) launched its 2025-26 season with a captivating match between former champions Aizawl FC and Namdhari Sports Academy, ending in a 1-1 draw. The encounter, played on Friday, saw Vanlalhriatzuala open the scoring for Aizawl in the 43rd minute.

Namdhari's hopes were revitalized in stoppage time when Abdoulaye Diallo scored in the final minutes, ensuring the hosts earned a valuable point. The draw marks the second in five meetings between the clubs, highlighting Aizawl's narrow advantage with a 2-1 record in division two clashes.

Coaches deployed strategic formations: Aizawl's Lalruatfela packed the midfield, while Namdhari's Harpreet opted for a 4-4-2 setup, featuring key international players. The match provided exhilarating moments, with defenses frequently tested and late-game drama sealing the thrilling draw.

