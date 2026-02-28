Left Menu

Indian Boxing Powerhouses Poised for Asian Championships

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nikhat Zareen lead the Indian team at the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia. The event serves as a medal opportunity and qualification path for future competitions, showcasing seasoned and emerging talents in an intensely selected 20-member squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:48 IST
Lovlina Borgohain
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen are set to lead the Indian contingent in the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia, from March 28 to April 11. The 20-member squad, finalized after rigorous evaluations, is expected to shine both as a medal contender and a qualification route for the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Lovlina (75kg), a recent gold medal winner at Spain's Boxam Elite Championship, will headline the women's squad alongside gold medallists Preeti (54kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and Priya (60kg), with reigning world champions Minakshi (48kg) and Jaismine (57kg). The men's side is led by World Boxing Cup champion Sachin (60kg), joined by Spanish gold winner Akash (75kg) and other top contenders.

BFI President Ajay Singh expressed confidence in the team's ability to compete strongly against Asia's best, highlighting the squad's form, discipline, and performance consistency. Supervised by head coaches Santiago Nieva and CA Kuttappa, the team aims to maintain their strong global presence following a triumphant run in Spain and consistent World Championship placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

