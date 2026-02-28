Left Menu

Harry Brook's Leadership Shines as England Triumphs over New Zealand

Will Jacks praised Harry Brook's influence as England's white-ball captain after their victory over New Zealand secured first place in the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup. Jacks and Brook delivered critical performances, setting the stage for England's anticipated semi-final clash against India or West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:57 IST
Harry Brook

In a thrilling match against New Zealand, Will Jacks lauded Harry Brook's significant impact as England's white-ball captain, driving the team to a four-wicket victory that secured first place in the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Jacks showcased his all-rounder skills by taking two crucial wickets and forming a quick 44-run partnership with Rehan Ahmed. This effort was pivotal in their pursuit of 160, a target they reached with three balls to spare. The victory was also marked by Brook's brilliant innings, as he continued his form from a previous century against Pakistan.

England now prepares for the semi-finals, set to face either India or the West Indies. "We're watching their game Sunday," Jacks said. "We'll be prepared and head into the match with optimism and excitement."

