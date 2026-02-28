Harry Brook's Leadership Shines as England Triumphs over New Zealand

In a thrilling match against New Zealand, Will Jacks lauded Harry Brook's significant impact as England's white-ball captain, driving the team to a four-wicket victory that secured first place in the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Jacks showcased his all-rounder skills by taking two crucial wickets and forming a quick 44-run partnership with Rehan Ahmed. This effort was pivotal in their pursuit of 160, a target they reached with three balls to spare. The victory was also marked by Brook's brilliant innings, as he continued his form from a previous century against Pakistan.

England now prepares for the semi-finals, set to face either India or the West Indies. "We're watching their game Sunday," Jacks said. "We'll be prepared and head into the match with optimism and excitement."

