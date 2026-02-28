Trump Blasts Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs, Threatens 15% Global Surcharge

In a fiery critique made on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court's recent decision, suggesting it would enable foreign countries and corporations to exploit America financially. He described the ruling as a misstep that could siphon hundreds of billions away from U.S. interests, hinting at intentions to seek a case rehearing.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling challenges Trump's broad approach to tariffs, specifically his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose such tariffs. According to the Court, the power to levy taxes rests with Congress, countering the administration's prior actions.

In reaction, Trump announced a global tariff increase to 15 percent, citing it as a temporary measure under the Trade Act to address balance-of-payments deficits. This move is described by Trump as a necessary response to what he termed an 'extraordinarily anti-American' decision by the Court, emphasizing his ongoing commitment to 'Making America Great Again.'