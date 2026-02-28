Left Menu

BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

BJP-backed candidates secured key mayoral posts in Jharkhand's urban local body elections, winning in Ranchi, Adityapur, and Medininagar. The elections, not fought on party symbols, saw over 63% voter turnout. Congress and JMM-supported candidates claimed victories in other municipalities, highlighting competitive civic polls held across 48 urban local bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:50 IST
BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP-backed candidates emerged victorious in several key mayoral races across Jharkhand's urban local bodies. Roshni Khalkho, supported by the BJP, clinched the mayoral seat in Ranchi Municipal Corporation, defeating her closest rival by over 14,000 votes.

The elections, which did not employ party symbols, nonetheless reflected strong party affiliations. Other BJP-supported wins include Sanjay Sardar in Adityapur and Aruna Shankar in Medininagar, while Congress-supported Sudha Gupta was elected in Mango Municipal Corporation.

This electoral exercise saw a turnout of over 63%, with elections held for 48 urban local bodies covering a range of mayoral and councillor positions. Notably, female candidates were prominently featured, accounting for 235 of the 562 individuals vying for mayoral and chairperson roles.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

 India
2
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

 India
3
Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a state of emergency, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026