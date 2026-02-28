BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections
BJP-backed candidates secured key mayoral posts in Jharkhand's urban local body elections, winning in Ranchi, Adityapur, and Medininagar. The elections, not fought on party symbols, saw over 63% voter turnout. Congress and JMM-supported candidates claimed victories in other municipalities, highlighting competitive civic polls held across 48 urban local bodies.
In a significant political development, BJP-backed candidates emerged victorious in several key mayoral races across Jharkhand's urban local bodies. Roshni Khalkho, supported by the BJP, clinched the mayoral seat in Ranchi Municipal Corporation, defeating her closest rival by over 14,000 votes.
The elections, which did not employ party symbols, nonetheless reflected strong party affiliations. Other BJP-supported wins include Sanjay Sardar in Adityapur and Aruna Shankar in Medininagar, while Congress-supported Sudha Gupta was elected in Mango Municipal Corporation.
This electoral exercise saw a turnout of over 63%, with elections held for 48 urban local bodies covering a range of mayoral and councillor positions. Notably, female candidates were prominently featured, accounting for 235 of the 562 individuals vying for mayoral and chairperson roles.
