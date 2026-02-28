BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

In a significant political development, BJP-backed candidates emerged victorious in several key mayoral races across Jharkhand's urban local bodies. Roshni Khalkho, supported by the BJP, clinched the mayoral seat in Ranchi Municipal Corporation, defeating her closest rival by over 14,000 votes.

The elections, which did not employ party symbols, nonetheless reflected strong party affiliations. Other BJP-supported wins include Sanjay Sardar in Adityapur and Aruna Shankar in Medininagar, while Congress-supported Sudha Gupta was elected in Mango Municipal Corporation.

This electoral exercise saw a turnout of over 63%, with elections held for 48 urban local bodies covering a range of mayoral and councillor positions. Notably, female candidates were prominently featured, accounting for 235 of the 562 individuals vying for mayoral and chairperson roles.