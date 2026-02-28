Left Menu

Sports Ministry Cracks Down on Unrecognized Sports Federations

The Indian Sports Ministry has instructed the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) to stop using 'India' or 'Indian' as it is not a recognized national federation. Similar directives have been issued to other sports bodies. The ministry is implementing stricter governance, requiring federations to be recognized by a new National Sports Board.

  India

The Indian Sports Ministry has directed the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) to cease using 'India' or 'Indian' in its name until it achieves formal recognition as a national sports federation. Letters with similar directives have been sent to other sports organizations, reinforcing the ministry's efforts to uphold the integrity of official bodies.

Despite the DCCI's accomplishments, such as organizing World Cups and national tournaments, and gaining backing from the Indian cricket board, it has yet to receive official recognition. Secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan called for support from the ministry to grant DCCI the status of a recognized national sports federation.

Simultaneously, the ministry withdrew recognition from the Taekwondo Federation of India and also denied recognition to a rival group, India Taekwondo, as neither fulfilled the required criteria. The upcoming establishment of a National Sports Board aims to centralize and streamline recognition processes for all sporting bodies.

