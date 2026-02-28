Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

In a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir, the region's cricket team has clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title. This achievement was lauded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who expressed immense pride in the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The victory is seen as a reflection of the positive changes sweeping through the state, marking a significant milestone in its history. Shah highlighted that the new identity of its youth is driven by the mantras of peace, progress, and prosperity.

The final match against Karnataka concluded in a draw, but Jammu and Kashmir secured the title on the basis of a first-innings lead. This marks their first triumph since debuting in India's premier domestic competition 67 years ago.

