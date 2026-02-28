Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League
Inter Kashi FC secured their first-ever victory in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC. The match, held at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, saw Alfred Planas awarded Player of the Match. The win propelled Inter Kashi to the provisional sixth spot in the standings.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark performance, Inter Kashi FC registered their inaugural victory in the top division of Indian football, triumphing 2-1 over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League's 2025-26 season. The match took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, leaving Inter Kashi temporarily in sixth position with five points. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters continue to seek consistency in the early stages of the campaign, with Alfred Planas earning the Player of the Match accolade.
Kerala Blasters' head coach, David Catala, made strategic adjustments by introducing four new players to the starting lineup, while Inter Kashi's coach, Antonio Habas, responded with three changes of his own. The game commenced on a cautious note, with early exchanges failing to produce a decisive breakthrough.
A pivotal moment arrived shortly before the first half's water break, with Alfred Planas executing a perfect through ball to Nauris Petkevicius, who netted a spectacular goal. Although Kerala Blasters mounted a spirited fightback, Inter Kashi maintained their lead and even extended it with another goal from Planas in the second half. Despite Victor Bertomeu's late strike for Kerala, Inter Kashi held on for a memorable 2-1 win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Heartbreak: Exit from T20 World Cup After Victory Over Sri Lanka
Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup on net run rate despite five-run victory over Sri Lanka in final Super 8 match.
Jammu & Kashmir Triumph in Historic Ranji Victory, Selector's Eyes on Aquib Nabi
Sreenidi Deccan FC Claims Victory in Tense IFL Showdown
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Dreams Dashed Despite Victory