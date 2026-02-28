Left Menu

Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

Inter Kashi FC secured their first-ever victory in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC. The match, held at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, saw Alfred Planas awarded Player of the Match. The win propelled Inter Kashi to the provisional sixth spot in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:40 IST
Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League
Inter Kashi and Kerala Blasters in action. (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark performance, Inter Kashi FC registered their inaugural victory in the top division of Indian football, triumphing 2-1 over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League's 2025-26 season. The match took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, leaving Inter Kashi temporarily in sixth position with five points. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters continue to seek consistency in the early stages of the campaign, with Alfred Planas earning the Player of the Match accolade.

Kerala Blasters' head coach, David Catala, made strategic adjustments by introducing four new players to the starting lineup, while Inter Kashi's coach, Antonio Habas, responded with three changes of his own. The game commenced on a cautious note, with early exchanges failing to produce a decisive breakthrough.

A pivotal moment arrived shortly before the first half's water break, with Alfred Planas executing a perfect through ball to Nauris Petkevicius, who netted a spectacular goal. Although Kerala Blasters mounted a spirited fightback, Inter Kashi maintained their lead and even extended it with another goal from Planas in the second half. Despite Victor Bertomeu's late strike for Kerala, Inter Kashi held on for a memorable 2-1 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life

 Kenya
2
Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat Riots

Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat ...

 India
3
Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmony

Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmon...

 India
4
Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026