Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

In a landmark performance, Inter Kashi FC registered their inaugural victory in the top division of Indian football, triumphing 2-1 over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League's 2025-26 season. The match took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, leaving Inter Kashi temporarily in sixth position with five points. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters continue to seek consistency in the early stages of the campaign, with Alfred Planas earning the Player of the Match accolade.

Kerala Blasters' head coach, David Catala, made strategic adjustments by introducing four new players to the starting lineup, while Inter Kashi's coach, Antonio Habas, responded with three changes of his own. The game commenced on a cautious note, with early exchanges failing to produce a decisive breakthrough.

A pivotal moment arrived shortly before the first half's water break, with Alfred Planas executing a perfect through ball to Nauris Petkevicius, who netted a spectacular goal. Although Kerala Blasters mounted a spirited fightback, Inter Kashi maintained their lead and even extended it with another goal from Planas in the second half. Despite Victor Bertomeu's late strike for Kerala, Inter Kashi held on for a memorable 2-1 win.

