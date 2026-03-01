Left Menu

South Africa's Solid Batting Performance in Innings

South Africa scored 154 for 4 in 17.5 overs against a competitive bowling attack, with key contributions from Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, and not out batsmen Tristan Stubbs and George Linde.

South Africa showcased a strong batting performance, reaching 154 for 4 in just 17.5 overs against a balanced bowling effort. The innings was highlighted by significant scores from Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis.

Rickelton contributed 31 runs, while Brevis scored a commendable 42. As the innings progressed, Tristan Stubbs and George Linde took charge, remaining not out with 21 and 30 runs, respectively.

The bowling side, led by Sikandar Raza's impressive figures of 3 wickets for 29 runs, managed to put up a decent fight. However, South Africa's batsmen skillfully maneuvered to keep the scoreboard moving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

