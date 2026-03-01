PV Sindhu's Dubai Ordeal Amid Geopolitical Turmoil

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu recounted a tense experience at Dubai International Airport as geopolitical conflicts ratcheted up tensions in the Gulf region. Sindhu, along with her coach, found themselves stranded following recent U.S. and Israeli offensives on Iran that led to missile strikes.

The surge in conflict resulted in multiple airlines canceling or rerouting flights, leaving Sindhu in a precarious situation ahead of her participation in the All England Open Badminton Championships. The disruption in flight operations arose after the airspace closure initiated by the missile strikes.

Sindhu and her team, however, have since been relocated to a secure location. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is coordinating with various associations to manage the travel challenges faced by athletes still affected by the crisis, with safety remaining a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)