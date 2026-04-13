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Ayush Shetty: A Future Badminton Star in the Making

Despite falling short in the finals at the Badminton Asia Championships, Ayush Shetty's performance has shown his potential to reach the top levels of the sport. Although he lost to World No.2 Shi Yu Qi, his game exhibited growth and determination, with his coach Sagar Chopda emphasizing areas of improvement and potential for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:14 IST
Ayush Shetty: A Future Badminton Star in the Making
Badminton
  • Country:
  • India

Ayush Shetty, India's rising star in men's singles badminton, showcased his promising talent at the Badminton Asia Championships, securing a silver medal. Although he lost in the finals to World No.2 Shi Yu Qi, experts believe his performance marked a significant step in his career development.

Head coach Sagar Chopda highlighted the potential of the young athlete to reach the top ranks in global badminton. Despite early exits in previous tournaments, Shetty's recent form included notable victories and was attributed to renewed belief and improved fitness after overcoming a back injury earlier in the season.

Chopda pointed to areas still requiring refinement, such as endurance and technical variations. Additionally, Shetty's collaboration with Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama is expected to contribute positively to his growth. Looking ahead, consistency and controlled performance remain key as Shetty aims for success in upcoming major events like the World Championships and Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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