DCCI Challenges Ministry's Directive on Usage of 'India' in Naming Rights

The Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has strongly contested a directive from the Sports Ministry, which prohibits the use of 'India' or 'Indian' in the DCCI's name and operations. The Ministry justified this restriction by stating that the BCCI-endorsed DCCI lacks recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF).

The DCCI, through a formal response signed by its general secretary Ravikant Chauhan, criticized the directive as an example of selective enforcement. The council points out that even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which supports the DCCI, is not a recognized NSF. The council also underscores that other associations, like those governing Taekwondo and Karate in India, remain unrecognized yet use 'India' in their titles.

Demanding that the directive be rescinded, the DCCI also seeks official recognition from the Ministry. The council argues that its operations are unique, operating under BCCI oversight and through global affiliation. The DCCI affirms its commitment by collaborating with international bodies to conduct events approved by the Ministry, emphasizing its critical role in empowering disabled athletes.

